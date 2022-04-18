



On a wooden plank

only eight inches wide

I stood thirty feet

above the ocean

and stared at the waves below,

stared at the horizon,

stared at my fear of heights,

stared until I felt such deep peace

standing on this slender choice.

All it would have taken

was one step.

One step, and gravity

would have done the rest

to plunge me into the ocean

in the name of fun.

The whole time I stood there,

I thought of you,

how you would have

leapt from that plank

with no hesitation.

I loved this about you—

your abandon,

your joy in launching

into something new.

Gravity, they say,

is the weakest force we know.

Though it can hold galaxies together,

it’s weak enough

to overcome it every day.

Weak though it is,

I’d like to say

I overcame it.

That I stood at the edge

and chose, instead of falling,

to hold things up—

chose to hold up

the memory of you falling,

chose to hold up

my own tired heart,

chose to stand

in a difficult place

and notice how beautiful it was,

the golden light on the water,

the wind on my skin,

chose to walk a narrow path

that felt kind to myself,

though in my head

the voice kept saying

jump, jump, jump.

