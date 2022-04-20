





Thin clouds smear against clear sky

like questions in white chalk being erased



or like streaks of tears

just before they have evaporated.



On this sun-glorious morning,

steeped in blue, I am crying.



Is it strange grief does not bother me?



The river is higher again today

as the snow from high peaks starts to melt.



I stare at the spot on the bank

where we used to stand and throw rocks,



squealing with pleasure

as the water splashed and formed rings.



The kingfisher clicks as he follows the shoreline,

his beak a needle stitching this moment



to the past. I, too, am melting,

melting into this generous morning,



forgetting who I am, then remembering again,

everything blurs, oh this beautiful dissolution,



the tears almost cool, the sun so warm.

