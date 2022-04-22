





Sometimes when I’m buying glue

at the hardware store or looking at books

in the library, someone will come and,

with so much love, invite me to dive with them

into the eddies of articulate grief. Or sometimes,

also with love, they’ll say something neutral, like,

“Nice weather,” and I’ll nod, though meanwhile

we wade in thick currents of all that goes unspoken.

Every day, I leave for a time the world of language.

I walk in the woods or along the red cliffs

where the only conversationalists

are the creek and the squirrel, the crow

and the magpie, the sharp scent of spruce,

and the burgeoning leaves.

I let myself speak only in listening.

The grief listens with me. Hours go by.

Words find us soon enough.

Like this: Like Loading...