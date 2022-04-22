

for Merce & Bert & Heartbeat





It is true that anger, that betrayal,

that loss, but it is also true

that one day you might follow

a map to a high desert clearing

where there is a home

that runs on sunshine and rainwater,

and the floors are the color

of autumn leaves, and the beds are warm

and soft, and generous strangers

feed you thick soup and dark greens,

warm bread and good wine,

and as the clouds all around you lift,

you find yourself surrounded by song

and the love of good women and

the ripeness of years and you know yourself

as yet another soft animal—

like a rabbit or a fawn—a being

blessed to exist without claw,

without fang, a being blessed

for now to label this tenderness life.

