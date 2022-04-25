





Long after our eyes adjusted

to the small, round beams of light

that shined on thick white columns

and reflected the rings of drips into shallow pools,

after we’d become accustomed

to the resonant dim,

at last we found a place to sit

and turned off our lights

and listened to the dark.

The only sound, the astonished heart,

persistent breath, and the drip,

drip, drip of stalactites doing their patient work.

How I longed to bring us all

into the cave where we are forced to forget

any differences the light might suggest.

How I loved the way my senses stretched out

to feel the other beating hearts.

Imagine we could do this every night—

could feel the other hearts in the dark,

all of them beating like our own.

Imagine no storms could touch us.

Imagine we forgot it could ever be any other way—

your heart, my heart, beating wild,

listening for each other.

Like this: Like Loading...