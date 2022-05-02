





Goodbye to holding you, goodbye

to family trips and snuggling before bed,

goodbye to plans and to laughter,

your clothes and your car. Goodbye

to the awe I felt as I watched you

become more yourself, goodbye

to the dizzying map of promise I saw

as you plotted your days. Goodbye to all I knew.



But now, it’s hello. Hello, love that still grows.

Hello as I rise, when I walk outside.

Hello, with my hands in the dirt, when I drive

the winding alpine divide, hello when I light a candle,

hello when the hot tears come. Hello, I say,

hello, aware now I am never alone.

