It wasn’t that anything special happened today.

No holiday. No giant rainbow. No astonishment

of bloom. Though in years past we would have said,

May the Fourth be with you.

It wasn’t that I made an extraordinary meal,

though you did love the thin-sliced roasted potatoes

I made tonight, and they did turn out good,

slightly bubbled and browned.

It wasn’t that there was a bobcat on the porch.

And the morels aren’t out just yet.

And Mother’s Day is not until this weekend.

But I missed you. I missed you not because it was

the first May 4 since you were gone, I missed you

simply because you are gone. Sometimes,

getting through any ordinary day

is like trying to play Scrabble alone.

It’s like singing a lullaby to an empty bed.

It’s like not making your lunch.

It’s like not worrying how you’re doing.

It’s like lighting a candle and letting it burn to the end.

