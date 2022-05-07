



inspired by Leigh Gage





I try to make it beautiful—a spacious place

with room enough for blue birds to migrate,

where whole herds of elk can bed down,

and with fields so vast they hold

every memory of you—

not just the warmhearted memories,

but the hardest ones, too.

Those I hold up to the soft light of morning,

grateful for room enough to walk around them

and give them the space they need.

Those I hold up to the sharp light of noon

and say, yes, yes, it was like that.

I fill my heart with the scent of apple pie and cinnamon,

lemon zest and the river in spring.

Sometimes, when I am most vulnerable,

there’s a floral fragrance of forgiving.

I try to keep my heart soft. I try not to clench,

not to harden, not to set. I try to create

a place where you can rest, where you can stay.

It is full of blank books, each one waiting to be filled

with stories of how it is with you living here in my heart,

this place where you have always lived,

this place even death cannot take away—

this place death has made more holy, more real.

Like this: Like Loading...