thank you, Mom





And though she is now late for church

and though she is still getting dressed

and though we had already said goodbye

and had nearly hung up,

my mother sits in her rocker

and gives me her full attention

as I cry. This, she says, is exactly

what Mother’s Day is for.

And part of me wants to let her go,

and part of me is so grateful

she stays with me, holding me

with her being. For though

there are no words that bring comfort,

her silence and presence do,

and though I am no longer

a little girl who can curl into her lap,

that’s what I do. I feel myself cradled

and fall all the way into her love

and it feels good to be a daughter

on this day when it’s not easy

to be a mother. It feels good

for a moment to not be the one

doing the holding. To not be the one

who is strong. To be the one

who nestles deeper in,

so deep

I can meet the unmeetable.

