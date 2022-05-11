





While our bodies curl

into each other on the couch,

Vivian grabs my resting hand

and begins to smack it

into my chin.

Why are you hitting yourself?

she asks as my limp hand

repeatedly hits my jaw.

Why are you hitting yourself?

And we’re laughing and

I squirm and squeak

and she grins as she keeps up

her one-line interrogation.



I want to hold this giggling moment,

want to linger here

where the truth

that we hurt ourselves

becomes play,

where the trust

that we will do our best

to not hurt each other

runs deep, deep as the current

that drags this moment

with it through time,

even as I squeal Stop,

knowing how it goes on.

