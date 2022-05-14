



inspired by “Seascape near Les Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer” by Vincent van Gogh and music by Kayleen Asbo, “Les Bateaux de Saintes-Maries-de-la-Mer”





Dear Vincent, I wish I could speak of grief

as well as you articulate the colors of the sea,

naming all the hues as they change in the light—

noting the deep ultramarine near the shore

even as it tends toward pale russet, toward violet.

It’s always changing, you wrote to Theo.

You can’t even tell if it’s blue because

a second later the changing light

has taken on a pink or gray tinge.

The same is true of shades of loss—

the moment I identify a deep feeling sorrow,

I notice pale hints of trust, nuances of awe.

The moment I name it tenderness,

it shifts into pain, ferocity, exhaustion.

Tonight I stared into the seascape you painted

on the shores of the Mediterranean,

and I knew myself not as the water

with its capricious tones, but as the boat

that sails upon it, something transported

by all this change. I tried to see the sea

with the same perspective you had:

It wasn’t very cheery but neither was it sad

it was beautiful.

Oh those blue depths with their emerald, their white.

I let myself be carried by that beauty.

