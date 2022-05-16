

while listening to Kayleen Asbo’s “Cypresses”





The wind, that knows itself only by what

it touches, does not whip your hair

as it churns through the wide golden wheat fields,

does not steal your hat as it tosses

the clouds into frothy white and violet whorls,

does not slap your face as you stare

at the silver-green branches of olive trees

upswept into turbulent curves. You’re just looking.



Until you realize the wind has breached the frame

and touched you the way it touches all that it loves,

and your heart knows what it perhaps wishes

it did not know—that all is changed and rearranged,

all gets stirred up and remade, even the cypress,

even the mountains, even the stubborn heart.





you can see the painting here

