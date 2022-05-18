





What is the reason

you’re canceling his membership?

asked the AAA representative.

Because he’s dead,

I said, my voice flat

as the stiff plastic card

with my son’s name on it.

I’m so sorry,

said the woman.

Thank you, I said,

determined to stay composed.

But I found myself at a threshold

with one foot in the past

when my son had just learned

to drive and was proud

to be a safe driver,

and one foot in the present

reciting the numbers

of my credit card

to pay for the membership

that no longer includes him.

Around the fifth number,

grief was a lug wrench

lodged in my throat

and I could not speak

through my tears.

I’m sorry, I said.

Take your time, she said.

It took me three tries

to get through the digits.

The number had become his smile

as he polished the headlamps.

The number had become his pride

in driving me to the store.

It was his hands on the wheel,

his glee in the curves, his finger

tapping the dash in time

to a cheeky country song.

How is it a memory so beautiful

can crumple me like a fender

hit by a semi at the same time

it floods me with joy?

God, he was happy

when he was driving,

his foot on the accelerator,

and all that road waiting

to be explored.

Like this: Like Loading...