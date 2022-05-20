



inspired by “First Steps” (after Millet) by Vincent Van Gogh and a song by the same name by Kayleen Asbo





Like a sweet and lyrical song

that ends long before the heart is satisfied —

like the first pale green of spring

that disappears by morning,

those first steps of a child.

How we cheer. How we celebrate

the very thing that will lead

our child away from the shelter

of our arms. And still,

even knowing what I know now

of loss and grief, memory insists

on repainting those first steps

in only the loveliest hues.

Years later, I am still kneeling,

arms open, stunned

by the beauty of independence,

thrilled by those first uncertain steps.

Oh my child, who can say

where your steps take you now?

Though my heart breaks, my god,

still I cheer for you.

