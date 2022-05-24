

The heart doesn’t have perfectionism.

—Joi Sharp





All night I dreamt

I was teaching a class

I’d never prepared for.

I’d never even seen

the textbook,

didn’t have a roster

for the students,

and couldn’t understand

how I’d arrived in this place

where I seemed destined

to let everyone down.

Even the chalk wouldn’t work

on the chalkboard.

All night I fought

an inner monster,

the one that says,

You are not enough.

All night it chased me

through the channels

of my fears, those

synaptic paths

well-traveled for years.

Oh world, let me be

the student.

Let me be one

who learns to live

through the heart,

who loves with confidence.

Let me study the ways

love meets the monster—

not with a fight

but with indifference.





