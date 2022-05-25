



Inspired by “Impasse des Deus Frères” by Vincent van Gogh and Kayleen Asbo’s musical response, “Moulins de Gallette.”





Some days, like today, I long for rain,

long for the muted, grey kind of day

that unfolded in the oils of van Gogh,

when he’d stroll through the flat

and quiet daytime streets of Montmartre,

those dreamy hours when the world

is not too bright, not overly exultant,

not too sure of its gaiety,

a day when the wind is the only thing

that feels it needs to move,

when I don’t need to know anything

about anything, can notice how

the world resists resolution,

how the barest scrap of color

can change the whole scene,

can let myself be content to be gray,

can let myself be a student of windmills,

notice how it’s the invisible forces

like relentless love, like persistent wind,

that make the whole world spin.

