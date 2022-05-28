



inspired by Almond Blossoms by Vincent van Gogh and music by Kayleen Asbo by the same name







I want to hang a painting

of almond blossoms

above your bed

so when you wake

the first thing you see

are delicate white petals

and a sky a thousand shades of blue.

I want you to wake every morning

to an ever emerging spring.

Of course, the fall.

Of course, the aching world.

And of course, the almond blossoms,

painted in creams, pinks and greens

each one an insistent grace note

that lingers beyond its season,

something impossible, necessary,

like beauty, like hope.

Like this: Like Loading...