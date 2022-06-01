You blossom because of other people.

—Desmond Tutu





Because of you,

I know heady,

honeyed perfume,

I know countless

petals, the flutter,

the thrill in opening—

because of you,

this long-stemmed

laughter, this

unashamed blush.

Because you

are sunflower,

cosmos, hyacinth,

I am iris, lavender,

larkspur.

I am only me

because of you,

and the gift of you

is so beautiful,

even in this time

of sorrow, I am

lily splayed wide,

white peony, red poppy,

I am blooming wild

with the beauty

given to you.

