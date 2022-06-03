Relearning





When the going gets tough, it’s just started.

A bite’s always worse than a bark.

It’s darkest before it gets darker,

Absence makes the heart.



Speak softly and carry a life rope.

Out of sight, in the prayers.

Good things come to those who love.

All that glitters is meant to be shared.



Where there’s a will, there’s a way to be tested.

Get a taste of your own disaster.

The squeaky wheel is also a song.

Loss is the art of being mastered.

