

for Daisy





And though I expect the bride

to say I do, I don’t expect her

to say it with such sweet candor,

both syllables thrumming as if

they each have a heartbeat of their own.

I do, she trills, thrilling in the promise

to have, to hold,

to love from this day forward.

Her voice is a meadowlark,

a bright flush of wing and song,

and what can I do but laugh

and weep into that golden moment

when I and the others gathered

know ourselves not just as witnesses

but as the lucky wind

that touches such beauty

then lifts it up for the world to see.

