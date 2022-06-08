The day you died, I remember thinking

how much it felt like your birth.

All the blood. The way they swaddled

your body in white. How I sang to you

the same song I sang on your first day:

a howl of pain,

then a chant that called on the pure light

within you to guide your way on.

Most of all, I remember thinking

I didn’t know how to live in this altered world—

the only way to learn was by doing.

Just as a new mother learns minute by minute

how to nurse, to comfort, to sleep,

how to change her life to meet the new child,

so this old mother learned minute by minute

to let go, to grieve, to breathe, to sleep,

how to change my life to meet a day without you.

It’s been forty-one weeks since you died.

It takes forty weeks to form a child.

It feels as if I’ve been pregnant

with the loss of you. So embodied.

So aware of great change. Is it strange

to feel I’ve been birthed by your death?

Just like when you were born, I’ve been

transformed by an overwhelming love.

It is not at all the same. It’s the same.

I am no longer the woman I was.

Like this: Like Loading...