





It feels right to learn the stem stitch,

to embroider bright floss through the cloth,

to move the needle and watch words emerge

in long and ropy loops.



It feels right to sit at the oblong table

with my daughter and women I’ve only just met,

where the talk is light and we laugh

as bright thread slips through our fingers.



There are so many ways the world

is falling apart. So when the teacher explains,

We step and we float, as a method for moving

from one letter to another, I take notice:



How easy it can be to change, to start something new.

How easy to connect what seems separate.

I look across the table where my daughter

concentrates on her message in lavender and blue.



What a gift to learn these lessons together.

Not too loose. Not too tight. Stay consistent, smooth.

It feels right that I stitch my skirt into the project.

Some things can be undone.



O sweet, the lack of drama, the stakes so low.

How sweet, to share this moment, heads bowed.

Because fear, because sorrow, because hopelessness,

bless these circles where we come together



and make beauty. We step and we float,

step and float, linking one moment to the next,

we step and float, meeting the world

and each other one stitch at a time.





