

with a line from Albert Huffstickler, “The Cure”





The oregano escaped the garden

almost twenty years ago

and now it grows in such abundance

I mow it with the rest of the field grass—

oh wild scent of earth and mint,

a feral goodness, an untamable joy.

It always grows back, only more so.

It’s like the memories of you

that now grow so rampant

they help define the field.

I could never contain them

or eradicate them,

nor would I try—not even

the memories that hurt.

I am willing to meet what hurts—

it’s so like oregano. Pungent.

strong, astringent, too much

when encountered alone,

but when blended, it’s a bitterness

that enhances the world.

How strange that what hurts us

can nourish us.

How strange our lives are recast by grief—

a gradual transformation,

ordinary as the field,

natural as a leaf.



