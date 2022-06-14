

Because I can, I carry the box with your ashes

around the house as if you’re a baby on my hip.

I point out things and explain them,

just as I did when you were young and alive.

There, I say, there is where you practiced piano.

Here, I say, is where you sat at the counter

and wept when I told you the story

of Cinderella. And here is the wall

where we hung all your artwork.

And here is the room where you slept.

Here’s the plant you gave me last year—

see how it’s doubled in size?

And here’s the new couch in the place

where the old couch once was,

the one on which we snuggled each morning

before school. I walk the floor as I did

when you were young and fussy and needed

touch and movement to calm you.

Now I am the one who is calmed by the walking.

So familiar, these steps around the kitchen island,

these steps around the table.

So familiar, this weight on my hip.

Soon we will place this small wooden box

in the ground, so while I still can, I carry you.

Oh sweetheart, how is it I’m thriving amidst this gravity?

It is, I am sure, because I, too, am deeply companioned,

carried from moment to moment, from space to space.

And though I don’t hear it, there is perhaps a voice

that says to me, Here is where you lit

a candle every day. Here is where you practiced

to love in new ways. And here is where

you did not judge yourself as you wept.

Here is the place where you did nothing but breathe.

And here is where you thought of all the people

who have carried you.

And here is where you said thank you.

