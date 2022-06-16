inspired by Eternity’s Gate by Vincent van Gogh and a piano composition by the same name by Kayleen Asbo, with quotes from van Gogh’s writings about the painting





Perhaps you, too, have sat

in the corner of a room,

bent like winter grass,

elbows on your knees,

head weighty in your hands.

Spent. Exhausted.

Unsure how to live

another minute.

This is perhaps

the moment

we least want to be seen,

but if we are lucky,

perhaps a painter

with an eye for eternity

will feel it his duty

to find in our ruin

something precious,

something noble,

something unutterably moving

something to help us

know ourselves

as a part of infinity,

our life a brief song,

unbearably beautiful,

a masterpiece,

dark and descending

though it is.

