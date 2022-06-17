





Why do I resist this room

with its wall of windows,

its low-angled light,

the tables all laden

with apples and mangos

and long braids of bread?

Why do I feel myself

leaning away

from miraculous abundance,

white linen cloths,

and pale yellow bouquets?

This cake is sweet

but I cannot taste it.

Surrounded by food,

I have a different hunger.

Surrounded with lushness,

I feel a different need.

Sometimes what the heart

most craves is

nothing—

the fast between the feasts,

the spaciousness

filled only by love.

I am not afraid

of emptiness.

I need what I need,

and it’s spare.

Thank you for the feast—

I don’t mean to be ungrateful.

There is beauty, too,

in barrenness.

I don’t want to fill

this hole.

