

a musing on Bloomsday, June 16





That was the first time

I fully understood

the sway of yes—

how what Joyce called

“the female word”

could seduce, could affirm,

could acquiesce,

could mountain flower,

could undress a grown man,

could slowly caress

others’ tenderest parts,

could trespass like perfume,

could rewrite the past.

Joyce said it signaled

“the end of all resistance,”

and I who tried

to be good, to be tame,

to do right, read Molly

and lusted to be

the one in the red yes

who lives with abandon

and recklessness,

and yes, I thought, yes

I could live into yes,

I slipped into the word

like a silken digression,

and thirty years later,

I still dream in yes,

my heart beating mad,

a riotous clash

when I yes, pulse with yes

did it enter you, too,

this radiant yes,

beating yes,

oh this yes.

