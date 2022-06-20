





Perhaps you listen again and again

to his favorite song. Maybe you look

at photos of him and remember

birthdays and Tuesdays and boat trips

and snuggling on the couch.

Maybe you reach out to touch his head,

miss the soft fuzz of his buzz cut.

You might light a candle and say his name

as you have nearly every day since he died.

Of course, he loved “What a Wonderful World.”

And the world is wonderful, though damn,

what you wouldn’t give to hear him

say your name or your nickname,

to hear the sunshine in his voice—

how it touches your heart like sunrise on water.

You might walk out into the night

and converse with the stars as if he were listening.

Maybe you feel the strangest infusion of love,

as if your arms are tingling

and your chest is tingling

and you can’t explain it

but your whole body’s humming.

Perhaps you cry, but there is no way to know

what percentage of the tears is sadness

and what percentage is gratitude.

Perhaps you think of all the other daughters and sons

who have lost their fathers

and you open your heart to their loss.

You decide, again, to honor him

by living a life he’d be proud of.

Your father, perhaps you think

of the last day you saw him alive,

how he lifted his hands,

his eyes tracking something you couldn’t see.

Perhaps you practice remembering him—

his laughter, his fury, his advice, his silence—

and you notice how, each time you practice,

he is so close to you, as close as breath.



Like this: Like Loading...