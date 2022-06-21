





It can be so small, what saves me.

Like the crow that arrives every day

in the same green spot in the yard.

Like the baby bunny that lives

beneath our porch who locks eyes

with me every morning.

Like skinny dipping with Corinne

in a frigid alpine lake. Bite of radish

just picked from the garden.

Scent of wild roses on the trail.

It does not make sense that pleasures

so small could somehow stand up

to a ransacked heart, and yet

when I hear the whir of hummingbird wings

or see the tiny purple of a Lady Slipper

rising out of the dirt,

I notice the dogged joy in me,

how it glimmers against the dark

like the shooting star I saw tonight,

long and brilliant and red,

or like the owl in the spruce trees

that with only a handful

of low and sonorous notes,

redefines the night with song.

