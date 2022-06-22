





There is comfort in knowing

that every year

since the earth was made

there has been

a longest day of the year—

a day when half of all life

wakes to an abundance of light

and then in that moment

of greatness leans again

toward the dark.

There is comfort in knowing

the light comes, the light leaves,

the light comes, the light leaves,

comfort in knowing

all the light that is

reaches toward us,

whether we can see it or not.

It is simply a matter

of staying out of our own way,

and if we can’t do that,

well, that is what patience is for.





