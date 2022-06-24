





I find myself storing up on light

the way picas store summer grass—

leaving it out to dry

in front of their rocky homes.



I store light in poems,

in photographs. I stand

bare skinned in the sun

and store it in memories.



There will be a day five months from now

when I will desperately want to remember

how it feels to stand naked

in the field, held by the warmth



of the sun. So I stand naked in the field,

and if I were a pica, there would be

in front of my door a stack

of golden rays and a dozen



long and sun-drenched days

and the scent of an almost rain.

I know the winter is long. I remember.

I gather more light, more light.

Like this: Like Loading...