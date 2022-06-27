





My heart races like a plane

traveling 575 miles per hour

to a country beset with flooding

landslides and significant damage

to roads, homes and buildings.

I watch myself rise from the table

and start to pace the house.

Are you really going to freak out?

I ask myself. I watch myself act out the answer.

Anxiety rushes in, bringing with it

the detritus of recent trauma.

I can’t lose another child, I think.

The idea floats atop wave after wave of fear.

You’re not being rational, says the mind,

but the adrenal medullas above my kidneys

start pumping hormones into the bloodstream,

And I pace the rooms of the house

as panic rises in me like tropical rainwater

gushing over riverbanks.

I hear an inner voice that says,

Even if she is not okay,

you will be able to meet whatever comes.

But I do not want to.

My lungs can’t get enough air.

I want promises she will be safe.

I want guarantees she will be protected

from harm. I want her wrapped in my arms.

My friends says, There are a lot of other mothers

in the world for our babies,

And I think of how I trust

the woman my daughter is with.

I think how I trust my daughter.

But the world, can I trust the world?

My friend listens when I tell her

I have never been a worrier,

but now I know too well the stakes.

She says to me,

You are not the same woman you were.

In that moment, I sit in the lap

of the truth, and though I don’t like it,

it comforts me, holds me

the way I wish I could hold my daughter.

I am a woman who knows

what it is to lose a child.

And I am a woman who

has been carried by love

when I could not carry myself.

I notice the panic and do not wish it away.

Of course it is here.

I feel cradled by my humanness.

I breathe out and in, out and in.

find the current in my breath—

sometimes a torrent, sometimes a stream.

I let myself ride on it.



