

for Andrea Bird





A person, once a stranger,

can slip into your life,

unplanned, of course,

as if brought by the wind

in much the same way

a seed of spotted saxifrage

can slip by happenstance

into a crack in a rock

then root and grow.

Eventually, the saxifrage

will split the rock open.

By then, it will be full,

its flowers prolific

and beautiful.

If you are lucky,

this once stranger

will do in time

the same to you—

will be alive in you,

crack you open

with their beauty,

make you grateful

to be so broken.

