

The smallest change in perspective can transform a life.

—Oprah Winfrey





They return arm in arm,

linked by elbows and laughter,

linked by memories of women weaving



and warm fresh tortillas and the girl

who begged them to bring her home with them.

They are the same girls who left,



only more spacious, filled with vast lake

and tropical rain and the generosity

of the people who live with little.



They are more citizens of the world, now,

having sat on the earth and around tables

with children and elders so different, so the same.



Having left in service, they return the richer—

oh sweet paradox,

how in giving of themselves they are beautifully changed.





