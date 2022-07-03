





A bookmark is a kind of promise.

You can go back, it says,

I will mark this place

where you have been,

this place where you

will want to return.



I want a bookmark

for every moment of your life.

Want to mark, for instance,

the day when we walked the streets

and listened to music.

The day when you held your sister

as she cried. The countless nights

when I sat at your bed and sang.

Days picking cherries.

Hours swimming the river.

Lighting fireworks year after year.



I notice what a bookmark is not.

Not eraser. Not pen.

Not a chance to change the story

or to live it again.

It simply invites us to resee

how not one bit of life is ordinary,

invites us to look back and marvel

at the treasure of each moment,

even as the pages keep turning.



Like this: Like Loading...