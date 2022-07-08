





I am so glad to be it,

even if my role as chaser

lasts over an hour.

I want these boys

to know I will run

for them forever,

will chase them up

and down stairwells,

will follow them

through halls and alleys,

through exhaustion,

through decades

to find them.

I want them to be certain

I will show up for them,

especially when they least expect it,

leaping toward them

shouting “got you,”

and meaning

I will be there for you

if you let me,

meaning, You are

beloved to me,

meaning I choose you,

then wrapping my arms

around them and whispering,

you’re it.

