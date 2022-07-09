

We gather at my brother’s home

and his wife has ordered 57 duck calls.

They were not in time for the party,

but when we arrive to find them

on the front stoop, immediately

we open the box and almost a dozen adults

begin blowing on the duck calls—

not just once or twice,

but for twenty minutes

we make rising calls, falling calls,

sharp quick staccato calls,

calls to the beat of Bridge Over the River Kwai.

It is loud and raucous and somewhere

in heaven, my father I am sure

was blowing, too, and giggling

until tears ran down his cheeks

and he rubbed his wet eyes with his fists.

There were tears today, sobs, even,

but my god tonight how we laughed

as we made the sound my father loved—

the sound to call in the birds.

How it called in his memory, startling

and alive—how I felt him wing in—

not sure if the tears on my cheeks

were his or mine.

