

after Naomi Shihab Nye, “Red Brocade”





I would like to think if you arrived at my door,

I would invite you in. I would ask you to sit

on the light green couch and sit down beside you.

I hope I would offer you tea with milk or honey,

let you choose which mug you like best.

I hope I would not answer the phone,

would not worry about the work not being done,

would not think of the list as it lengthened.

I hope I could sit with you and listen.

Could look you in the eye. Could notice

how the position of my body

naturally mirrors the position of yours.



But I notice how defensive I am of my time.

See how I label it mine?

Every day, I feel somehow behind.

Every night, I lament I did not find more hours

hidden inside the clock.

Is it possible meeting you is the most important item

on my list of things to do?

What would it look like if you knocked tomorrow

when I know I already have every minute planned?

Would I say, I’m sorry you’ve come such a long way.

I have too much to do today?

Or would I find any closed inner doors

and fling them wide?

Could I find the words I hope I could say:

Come in. Welcome.

Here, which mug would you like?





