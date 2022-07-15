



Inspired by Vincent van Gogh’s painting “The Peasants’ Churchyard” (1885) and Kayleen Asbo’s piano composition “Old Tower”



Can you hear them, too,

the bells that don’t ring



in the missing steeple

of the ruined church?



Can you hear them, the stifled

sobs of the mothers



not kneeling beside

the old graves?



And the crows as they circle

the crumbling tower,



can you make out their dissonant

caws?



I hear them, the bells,

like a summoning.



Come listen, they say.

Come stand in this field



until you can hear

the long-silenced shouts



of the men who once tilled here,

the men who laid bricks.



Come stand here and listen

’til even the shadows



sing,

listen until



you can hear yourself

listening.

*

