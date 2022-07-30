

for Lara and the Dark





Some conversations prefer the dark,

so, long after sundown we walk

in the nearby field

where a wide path’s been cut

through tall grass gone to seed

and there’s just enough starlight

to make out the twin dirt ruts

where we can walk side by side.

I love conversing this way,

when the dark is less a setting

and more a partner in conversation—

as if nothing we say

could ever make it stop holding us,

as if it will listen for as long as we speak,

as if it will fill in any gaps

with its own simple syntax

of infinite ink. And so we walk,

you, me, and the gentle dark.

When we finally return to the light-warm home,

a little midnight comes in with us

and joins us for sleepytime tea.

It seems to know not even a whisper is needed,

just the certainty that we are being heard,

truly heard, the way

only an old best friend can listen,

and there’s nothing we can’t say.



