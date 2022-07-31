





The whole time I drove the three-hundred thirteen miles

and thirty-five years back in time,

wondering why I was doing it,

I could not have pictured who I would meet:

one friend now career military

and a yoga instructor.

Another who owned a non-toxic sex toy store

and became a therapist.

Another who is sober but sells margaritas in Vegas.

A long-haired man who had a kundalini awakening.

And a long-haired woman who looks exactly like me,

who once lived in this town and took school so seriously

and sang in the choir and acted in plays

and picked up every lucky penny she ever found

and kept them in her shoes

like a portable bank of good fortune.

I was most surprised,

perhaps, to meet her again.

Not that I don’t remember how awkward she was,

how she didn’t fit in. Even tonight,

I watch with amusement

as she stands at the edge of the crowd.

It is easy to be gentle with her,

to love her now in a way I couldn’t

have loved her then.

Perhaps because now I know

being nerdy will save her,

and it will not matter at all in thirty-five years

that she was not invited to parties.

Look at her tonight, laughing with people

who barely spoke to her all those years ago.

Look at her, hugging her friend as he tells her

how he felt so bullied back then and was sure

the whole school was against him.

How little she knew of his world.

How little she knew of her own.

I would like to get to know her better

as I drive with her back home.



