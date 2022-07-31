





There is a secret music

that hides inside each yes.

At first we think we know

the tune. Heck, we might

even think we wrote it.

But soon, after yessing,

we learn there is a much

grander score than we ever

might have guessed,

and now we hear how

just one yes,

plucked like a string,

creates harmonies

and dissonances

and asks us to listen again,

not for what we think we hear,

but for everything else—

the soundtrack of the infinite after,

Perhaps you notice it, too,

how the masterpiece

needs you. How each note

informs the song forever.

