August 15, 22, 29

Join Rosemerry and pianist/composer Kayleen Asbo for a three-week ekphrastic exploration–writing poems about art that explore the work of van Gogh and our own heart awakenings. Each class will include a brief historical talk, a conversation between Kayleen and Rosemerry about how to meet a work of art with music and words, plus two writing times and a chance to share what you wrote. Sliding scale. On Zoom.

To register and for more information, visit here