



Even without a calendar,

I would know it is nearly a year

since you left this world.

I know by the angle

of sun in the trees.

Know by the way

I need a sweater at night.

Know by the peas ripe on the vine

and the carrots just now long enough to pull.

I know by the scent

of afternoon monsoons

and the daily threat of mudslides

and the regreening of the field before the gold.

The whole world seems to remember

what it was doing the day you died.

The hummingbirds were swarming

the sweet water in the feeder.

The blue dragonflies were landing

on reeds near the pond.

And the sunflowers in the garden

had just begun to open.

I am pierced by an awareness

of what is not the same,

how the rhythms of the heart

have wildly changed,

even as the river sings red and low

as it always does in August,

even as the mushrooms push through the duff

as they do, as they do, as they always do.









