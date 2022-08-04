





Tonight it’s his willowy body I miss,

the way it fit so easily into my arms,

the way he’d find me on the couch

and slip in beside me and loan me

for a time the full weight of his loneliness.

I miss how sometimes we’d say nothing

and let the quiet crests of our breath

be the only thing that need be said.

I miss how sometimes we’d talk for hours,

our thoughts unspooling like ink-dark yarn.

I miss nuzzling my face in his hair.

I miss being with him everywhere—

in the kitchen, in the car, in the yard,

on a plane, in town, on the pond,

in the store, by his desk. But most of all,

tonight, I miss him in my arms,

here in my too empty arms,

this place where so many years I held him,

this place where the memory of his beauty

still leans full weight against my chest.



