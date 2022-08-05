





To face the dark,

one does not need a light.

Nor does one need a watch,

a feather, a melody, a sword, a pen.

One doesn’t even need a friend.

To face the dark,

one needs only to face the dark.

There is something easier then

about the facing, when we know

we need no preparation.

Nothing is asked of us except

the willingness to face the dark,

the willingness to pause

in that moment when we

cannot see, cannot know,

cannot float on the sea of habit,

cannot fly on the feathers of routine.

But already, I’ve taken this too far.

It’s so simple, the invitation,

that it’s easy to miss what is asked.

Not a journey. Not even a step.

Just the chance to face the dark,

to meet yourself in that facing—

and to notice what being erased

and what’s doing the erasing.

