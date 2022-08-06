





After hours of weeping and laughing

and hearing stories that make me fall

even more deeply in love with my boy,

after flower bouquets and tear-stained words

and full body hugs and cello and viola and Country Roads

and leaning deeply into grief and grace,

I sit alone in my car and discover

with a quick glance at my phone

someone has given my address

to internationalcupid.com,

and in the last few hours of heartbreak

and breaking wide open, I have amassed

dozens of likes and letters of nascent love

from people around the world.

And part of me is annoyed and part of me

thinks my son must have coordinated this prank

from beyond the veil, perhaps

as retribution for me coordinating a sing along

at his memorial. I can hear him.

Mom, you’re embarrassing me. Mom.

Really? Mom. What are you doing?

Mom, stop right now or else … or else …

But I can’t regret I shared the song

I wrote for him before he was born,

shared the song I sang to him

when first they laid him on my chest,

shared the song I sang him almost

every night of his life, shared the song

I sang to his body before they rolled it away.

And the hundreds of people who gathered today,

they sang it back, true and full of love.

It was worth it, Finn. It was worth it

to hear the air ring with your song.

Could you hear it? I think so,

based on the quick retribution. I’m not sorry.

You are the song I’m still listening for,

the song I’m still learning to sing.

You are the song I will continue to share,

the song I can’t help but singing along.



