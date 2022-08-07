





The mother walked

in a deep river gorge

forged by water and time.

She knew herself alone.

She moved with no urgency.

She stepped as if she’d forgotten

what time was.

She paused at the wild currants

and pulled the small red fruits

into her mouth.

She paused on the bridge

and watched the water

continue its forging.

She paused on a flat rock,

removed her shoes

and slipped her feet

into the cold water.

She did not mind

the hem of her black dress

spilling into the stream.

She sat.

She didn’t weep until she did.

She wept until she didn’t.

She sat until she forgot

she was sitting.

She sat until

there was a clearing in her

the way the river will eventually clear

after it’s been muddied by the rain.

There’s no magic number

for how many minutes

or hours or years

it takes to clear.

It is, perhaps, sufficient to know

clearing happens.

At some point, she rose

and walked toward home.

She was not alone.

There was nothing that was not beautiful.

Like this: Like Loading...