



She carries a vase

of delphiniums and daisies

and I carry a tune

and we toss them all

like wishes

into the river.

Some wishes

are more beautiful

for knowing they will never

come true.

When we are done

we hold hands in the twilight

and watch the last

of the flowers float

in the shimmering eddies.

This is the moment

I would not have known

to have wished for.

I lean into this moment.

