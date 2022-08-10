





After a week, at last the peaches

on the counter smell like peaches,

their sweet summer scent reaching

across the room to where I sit

trying to balance numbers.

The scent is like a flirty lover

who won’t take no for answer,

who trails fingertips down my cheek

and neck and lightly tugs at my collar,

then tilts my head back

to whisper into my ear,

Isn’t there something you’d rather

be doing, my dear?

And damn if I’m not distracted

and hungry and all I want

is to sink my teeth into peach

and that’s what I do.

So much of life feels like letting go,

but tonight life says,

Pick me up, sweetheart. Take me in.

And the gold sticky juice

runs all over those numbers.

I lick my fingers clean.





